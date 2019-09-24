Hearts boss Levein not celebrating end of winless run

Hearts manager Craig Levein insisted he did not celebrate their derby win because he knows there is far more work to be done to turn round their form.

Levein applauded the fans and his players after they came from behind to beat Hibernian on Sunday but he appreciates one victory will not instantly solve their disappointing start to the season.

When asked if he felt the heat was off him after ending a run of 13 league games without victory, Levein said: “One swallow doesn’t make a summer.

“We’ve got work to do and I didn’t celebrate on Sunday. I don’t think it’s appropriate.

“We just need to get ourselves back in a good position before I can think about anything like that.”

Hearts climbed off the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership but Levein’s sights are set far higher.

And he knows they will have to show the same fight and concentration to continue their momentum when they host Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

When asked if there was a bounce in his step after Sunday, Levein said: “My step is just the same until I know that we’re back on track.

“I think we need another couple of good results and performances to get the confidence required to be able to get back up the table and competing where we should be.

“These games against Aberdeen are always very tight.

“Obviously we are feeling better because we won the derby match but I’m hesitant about getting too carried away after one decent result.

“To get out of this situation we are in, we need to show fight and determination and cut out the silly mistakes we have been making and gifting teams goals.

“That was evident on Sunday, we did stop the silly mistakes.”