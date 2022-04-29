Hearts duo Kingsley and Halliday to return from injury for visit of Ross County
Hearts will have Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday back from injury for their cinch Premiership match at home to Ross County.
Aaron McEneff is a doubt after being forced off at Dundee United last weekend with a tight calf while Cammy Devlin is unlikely to feature despite being back on the bench for the last two matches as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.
Craig Halkett, John Souttar (both ankle), Michael Smith (back) and Beni Baningime (knee) are all still out.
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin remains suspended.
The centre-back serves the second game of a two-match ban at Tynecastle.
Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.
