Hearts extend their lead at the top of the table with win over 10-man Alloa

Hearts extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship table to seven points as goals from Andy Irving, Elliott Frear and Josh Ginnelly lifted them to a 3-1 win over 10-man Alloa.

After twice going close through Craig Halkett in the early stages, Hearts eventually broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when Irving found the top corner with a stunning strike from the edge of the area.

Frear doubled the visitors’ advantage on the brink of half-time when he rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Alloa’s task became even harder when Lucas Williamson was sent off after picking up a second yellow card in the 84th minute.

The home side gave themselves hope when Kevin Cawley headed home in the 87th minute but a Ginnelly goal in added time secured maximum points for Hearts.