Hearts granted work permit for Ryotaro Meshino ahead of proposed loan move

Hearts have been granted a work permit for Ryotaro Meshino, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old Japanese forward can now proceed with his proposed loan move from Manchester City.

Gamba Osaka announced last week they had agreed a deal to sell Meshino to the English champions.

Meanwhile, Hearts have loaned Chris Hamilton and Connor Smith to Cowdenbeath until January.

Scotland Under-21s international Hamilton, 18, has made one first-team appearance for Hearts and previously been on loan at Berwick.

Attacking midfielder Smith, 17, played three times towards the end of last season for Craig Levein’s team.