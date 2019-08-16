Hearts granted work permit for Ryotaro Meshino ahead of proposed loan move
Hearts have been granted a work permit for Ryotaro Meshino, the PA news agency understands.
The 21-year-old Japanese forward can now proceed with his proposed loan move from Manchester City.
Gamba Osaka announced last week they had agreed a deal to sell Meshino to the English champions.
Meanwhile, Hearts have loaned Chris Hamilton and Connor Smith to Cowdenbeath until January.
Scotland Under-21s international Hamilton, 18, has made one first-team appearance for Hearts and previously been on loan at Berwick.
Attacking midfielder Smith, 17, played three times towards the end of last season for Craig Levein’s team.
