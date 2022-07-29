Hearts’ injury issues appear to be easing

Hearts are closing in on a fully-fit squad ahead of their cinch Premiership opener against Ross County.

Josh Ginnelly returned to training on Thursday after a knock.

Cammy Devlin, Euan Henderson and Lewis Neilson have also brushed off fitness issues.

Ross County will be without William Akio after the winger went off with a knee injury during his debut against East Fife.

Josh Sims has recovered from a knock and is in the squad.

Striker Dom Samuel will return from a wrist problem.