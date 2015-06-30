Heaton commits to Burnley

Tom Heaton has committed his future to Burnley by penning a new three-year contract.

The goalkeeper was a star turn in a Burnley side that suffered relegation from the Premier League last season and was an ever-present in the top flight for Sean Dyche's men.

Heaton's form saw him linked with a move away from Turf Moor, with Everton among those said to be interested, while he was also handed an England call for their double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Slovenia earlier this month.

However, Heaton has opted to stay in Lancashire and has penned fresh terms until June 2018.

"I'm very pleased as I've had two great years here so far and I've thoroughly enjoyed playing for this club," he told Burnley's official website.

"It's another three-year deal and this has felt like my home which has helped with my performances, so I don't want to stop raising that bar and pushing myself to improve.

"I really love playing for the manager and working with the staff, particularly the goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer who I feel I've improved under and I'm really excited for the times ahead."