Heaton replaces Hart in England squad

England have called up Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton to their squad to face Germany and Netherlands after injuries forced the withdrawals of Manchester City duo Joe Hart and Raheem Sterling.

The Football Association confirmed they would not be calling up an outfield player to replace Sterling "at this stage" ahead of the game on March 26 in Berlin, which is followed by a home game against Netherlands three days later.

Burnley captain Heaton, 29, is still waiting for his first international cap having been an unused substitute for England on eight occasions.

Manager Roy Hodgson said: "Obviously it is very disappointing for Joe and Raheem to suffer injuries which will rule them out of our games against Germany and Holland.

"They are important players in our squad and I wish them a speedy recovery. Tom has been with us on several occasions and I am welcoming him back into the fold."

City boss Manuel Pellegrini revealed on Sunday that Hart and Sterling, who were both injured in the Manchester derby, are set to miss up to four weeks of action with calf and groin problems respectively.