Hecking: Napoli don't have any weaknesses

The clubs meet in the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday in differing form, with Rafael Benitez's Napoli having won just once in their last six outings.

Wolfsburg, by contrast, are second in the Bundesliga having lost only once in their previous 23 outings in all competitions.

Hecking's men secured their place in next season's UEFA Champions League last weekend, and are also in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

But when asked about parts of Benitez's team Wolfsburg - who beat Napoli's Serie A rivals Inter in the last round - will look to exploit, Hecking replied: "I have no idea, I saw no weaknesses.

"We must try to put our quality into both our defending and attacking play if we are to win.

"Even with Inter it was an even match, it was not easy, in Serie A Napoli are a number of positions above and overall are superior to Inter.

"We know a lot about Napoli, and we know that we have to rely mainly on us imposing our style of play."

Defender Naldo - who reached the Europa League final with Werder Bremen in 2009 - was quizzed on the dangers posed by Napoli and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain.

"He's a great striker, that is undeniable and we have to be careful, but Napoli are strong collectively," the Brazilian said.

"We have to defend well as a team and we will have to play a great game for the entire 90 minutes."