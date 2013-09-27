Hecking stays positive ahead of Bayern trip

The north-German club have been the picture of inconsistency this league season, alternating defeats with victories in their six matches so far; most recently beating Hoffenheim 2-1 at home.

Hecking is hoping they can break their trend at one of the toughest places to play in world football, although their most recent clash with Bayern ended 6-1 in the latter's favour in the DFP Pokal semi-finals in April.

"I think every coach has to try to seem confident before a game in Munich against Bayern," Hecking said ahead of Saturday's fixture.

"You have to believe you can play successful football.

"But they are unbelievably dominant; in their last game they changed five or six players and they played like they would play like that every weekend.

"That's the highest and best quality this league has to offer.

"We have to go there and we have to believe in ourselves.

"We are allowed to do everything, we can attack, we can defend and we also can have fun.

"Of course it's going to be tough. Everybody knows that."

Pep Guardiola's Bayern have scored 13 goals in six league matches this season and have conceded just once in 270 minutes at home, and Hecking said the three points were Bayern's to lose.

"In the first place it is up to Bayern," Hecking said.

"If they give us a chance on the pitch we have to feel that.

"I can't tell you now that we lock (down) their whole attack or defence - then simply (goalkeeper) Manuel Neuer plays like a number 10.

"He is able to play unbelievable passes. Sometimes you ask yourself, 'how can he play a pass like that in this situation?'

"But he has the ability and also the confidence to do it.

"So we have be aware of all that. Bayern has an outstanding midfield, everybody is able to switch positions.

"We just have to be aware that we can play some nice football ourselves, and we have to show that. And Saturday my team has the opportunity to show that against the best team in Europe.

"The better we play, the better chances we have. And in the end we will see what we will get."

Bayern have won nine of their past 10 against Wolfsburg, drawing the other, with the Northerners last victory over the Bavarians coming in April 2009.