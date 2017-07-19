He'd still be running now if we didn't take him off! - Klopp impressed by Salah energy

Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah's energy in a 2-0 Premier League Asia Trophy victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Salah, who arrived from Roma for an initial fee of €42million last month, played 50 minutes of the match in Hong Kong, where fellow new signing Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi scored the goals.

And Klopp was delighted to see the Egypt international giving an early indication of his talents as Liverpool step up their pre-season preparations.

"He would still be running if we didn't get him off the pitch," Klopp said of Salah, who was replaced by Ryan Kent five minutes into the second half.

"It was good. It's nice for everybody to see him on the pitch with his speed, but not only with his speed, with his football skills.

"I don't like to talk too much about a single player. I understand that you ask about it completely, but we played very well as a team today and Mo is a quick player.

"Dom is another good player but there are others around that made us really happy.

"You cannot win against Crystal Palace even in a pre-season game if you're not playing a good game. And we did this, so it's fine."

Solanke arrived from Chelsea on a free transfer after failing to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge, and Klopp hopes England's Under-20 World Cup star can fulfil his potential on Merseyside.

"I think it’s a smart move for him and for us," added Klopp. "He saw an opportunity at Liverpool and we see it also.

"Having him around, you could see immediately he is a smart player and a really skilled boy. I’m really happy about this.

"We will help him all we can and hopefully at the end everything will be good."