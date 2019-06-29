Leeds have already found their Jack Clarke replacement on loan

Helder Costa looks set to join Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United on a season-long loan from Wolves, according to The Telegraph.

Costa was one of the first signings of Wolves' transformation under Nuno Espirito Santo, and was an instant hit at Molineux.

His goals and assists were crucial in their promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18. However, since then he's been used more sparingly, falling behind Ivan Cavaleiro and Diogo Jota in the pecking order.

Leeds fans will be hoping that a return to the Championship will help him rediscover his best form, and help win promotion back to the Premier League.

Costa's arrival will also soften the blow of losing youngster Jack Clarke, who is on his way to Spurs in a deal worth around £12m.

