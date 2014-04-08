Henderson calls for Liverpool focus

This weekend's game at Anfield has been billed as a potential Premier League title-decider, with both Liverpool and City currently in control of their own fate.

A run of nine successive league victories has lifted Brendan Rodgers' men to the top of the table, but City - four points behind in third - have two games in hand on the leaders.

As his side aim to secure a first league title since 1990, Henderson is determined to ensure Liverpool are fully focused on every match they face.

"We've got five games left," said the midfielder. "It's not one – it's five.

"We've got to take each one as it comes and it is City (next) – it is a big game but so are the other four.

"I've said all along that we must take each game as it comes and obviously the next one is Manchester City, and we must approach that like we have been all season.

"We've got to put on a good performance and get the three points."

Henderson has started every league game this season under Rodgers and will hope to be part of England's squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.