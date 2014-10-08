Henderson eyeing new Liverpool deal

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and after initially struggling to make a significant impact, has hit his stride.

The 24-year-old started 35 Premier League matches last term for Liverpool and has been named the club's vice-captain this season.

Henderson has impressed again in the current campaign and is said to be close to a new deal after Daniel Sturridge signed a fresh five-year contract last week.

And a new contract is something the ex-Sunderland man would welcome, despite his future at Liverpool being committed until 2016 already.

"I am just concentrating on playing football. I am not worried about that [my contract]," Henderson said.

"I am enjoying my football, I love this club and I want to be here for many years so that shouldn't be an issue.

"I'll let my agent sort that out, it's nothing to do with me."