Henderson frustrated despite Origi heroics

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was left frustrated at the 2-2 draw with West Brom despite Divock Origi's late equaliser sparing his side from defeat in the Premier League.

Henderson's first-half strike was cancelled out by Craig Dawson and Jonas Olsson looked to have secured only a third West Brom win in 26 league visits to Anfield with a second-half header, only for Origi's deflected shot in the 96th minute to ensure the points were shared.

England international Henderson felt Liverpool could have gone on to win the game at the death, but remains confident in their chances of a top-four finish despite the setback.

"I think we're disappointed not to have won the game," he told Sky Sports.

"I thought we created some good chances. We knew West Brom would sit in. We're frustrated but at the same time we were chasing the game and it's great to see Divock come on and get the goal.

"After the equaliser I thought we had the momentum to get another goal, I thought we'd sneak another. We kept going, but it wasn't to be.

"Everybody's fighting to get as high as we possibly can but we've got to take each game as it comes. Obviously we're disappointed not to win today but we have to go on to the next game."

Olsson thought he had given West Brom the lead in the closing stages of the first half only for the referee to disallow the goal for offside after consulting with his assistant.

"We said at half-time it was the right decision," Henderson said. "It looked offside. I saw the referee speaking to the linesman and they decided it was offside – I think that was right decision."