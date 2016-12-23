Henderson hails 'brilliant' Sturridge

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson praised the "brilliant" Daniel Sturridge and hopes the forward is nearing a run of goalscoring form.

Sturridge, returning from a calf injury, came off the bench to help set up Sadio Mane for a 94th-minute winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

The England international is without a Premier League goal in 10 appearances – four of those starts – this season.

But Henderson said Liverpool knew just what Sturridge was capable of when fit.

"We all know the talent he has. Everyone knows what a big player he can be for us. All the big stuff a striker needs to do, he is brilliant at," he told UK newspapers.

"We just need him to stay as fit as we can. When he is fit, he is one of the best around and he has shown that over the years.

"It's only a matter of time before he scores in the Premier League again and hopefully that will be the start of another one of those runs."

With Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi preferred in a central role, Sturridge has struggled for game time this season.

It has led to reports the 27-year-old could make a move in January, but Henderson said Sturridge had remained upbeat.

"He's been frustrated that he hasn't been involved, but he hasn't let it affect him and around the place he has stayed happy and quite chilled," he said.

"You know when he gets fit he is a big plus because he has so much quality."

Liverpool are next in action when they welcome Stoke City to Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday.