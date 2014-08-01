Henderson hails Gerrard as irreplaceable

Liverpool captain Gerrard announced his retirement from the international scene last month, after 14 years' service with the national side.

England's World Cup squad had a distinctly youthful feel, with Roy Hodgson taking an inexperienced group of players to Brazil.

That campaign ended in dismal disappointment, England taking just one point from matches against Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica, but Henderson has been touted as one man who could fill the hole left by the departing Gerrard.

"Let's face it, you can never replace a player like Steven Gerrard because he's probably the best player this country has ever seen - so yes, he's irreplaceable," Henderson is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"I don't think you even necessarily try to fill that void.

"He is a one-off, I see him every day [at Liverpool] and I don't think there is any player like him.

"But what we have to do is develop the young talent coming through, and there is a lot of it.

"We've got to give them space to go and show how good they are.

"The likes of myself, Jack [Wilshere], Ross [Barkley] or whoever is in the England team need to take more responsibility, step up to the plate and take more of a leadership role if needed. The group will work on that, whoever that will be."