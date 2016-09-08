Henderson: I'm the right man to lead Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson questioned his contribution as the club's skipper during last season, but insists he now has no doubts.

The England international was hampered by numerous injuries, making just 17 Premier League appearances in his first season with the armband.

Henderson, 26, said his minimal contribution on the field meant he questioned himself as captain.

"I've never felt that I didn't want the captaincy but there were times last season when I was very down because I wasn't playing and I questioned my contribution as captain because of that," he said.

"I couldn't help on the pitch as I wanted to and so Milly [James Milner], as vice-captain, had to take the role on.

"It was a very difficult time and I was down. There were a lot of things going through my head and though there was never a time when I didn't want the captaincy or doubted whether I was the right man for it, there were times when it was hard to feel like the captain because I wasn't contributing on the pitch.

"I feel as though I've come through that now."

Henderson, a 28-time England international, was surprisingly linked with a move away from Anfield in the off-season.

But, after playing every minute of Liverpool's campaign so far, Henderson said there was still room for him to impress manager Jurgen Klopp.

"I have a good relationship with the manager and what he was saying to me was the total opposite to what other people were saying and writing," he said.

"He knew what was going on. I still don't think he has seen the best of me yet, which I'm quite excited about."