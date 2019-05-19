Here’s what Chelsea have offered Callum Hudson-Odoi in an attempt to keep him at club

Chelsea will offer Callum Hudson-Odoi the No.10 shirt in a bid to convince him to stay put this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The England international submitted a transfer request in January but the Blues refused to sell him to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions remain interested in the 18-year-old and look set to launch another move for him ahead of next season.

Hudson-Odoi is out of contract in June 2020 and Chelsea have so far been unable to persuade him to extend his deal.

But with Eden Hazard poised to join Real Madrid, the Blues hope that the chance to wear the No.10 shirt will help convince Hudson-Odoi to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The teenage winger scored five goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Maurizio Sarri's side this term.

