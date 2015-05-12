Hernandez, Dos Santos excluded from Mexico squad

Javier Hernandez and Giovanni dos Santos were two of seven big omissions from Mexico's preliminary squad for the 2015 Copa America in Chile.

With Miguel Herrera prioritising July's CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Mexico boss named an extended 30-man squad without Hernandez (Real Madrid), brothers Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Hector Herrera (Porto), Andres Guardado (PSV) and FIFA World Cup goalkeeping hero Guillermo Ochoa (Malaga).

Veteran defender Rafael Marquez, 36, will lead the 23-man squad - seven are on standby - which will be finalised on June 1.

Mexico have been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia, and kick-off their campaign against the latter on June 12.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Edgar Hernandez (Veracruz), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca).

Defenders: Adrian Aldrete (Santos Laguna), Hugo Ayala (Tigres UNAL), George Corral (Queretaro), Julio Dominguez (Cruz Azul), Gerardo Flores (Cruz Azul), Miguel Herrera (Pachuca), Rafa Marquez (Hellas Verona), Carlos Salcido (Guadalajara), Efrain Velarde (Monterray).

Midfielders: Javier Aquino (Rayo Vallecano), Jesus Corona (Twente), Marco Fabian (Guadalajara), Javier Guemez (Tijuana), Juan Medina (Atlas), Luis Montes (Leon), Mario Osuna (Queretaro).



Forwards: Enrique Esqueda (Tigres UNAL), Eduardo Herrera (Pumas), Raul Jimenez (Atletico Madrid), Vicente Vuoso (Chiapas).



Standby: Isaac Brizuela (Guadalajara), David Cabrera (Pumas), Jurgen Damm (Pachuca), Luis Fuentes (Pumas), Alfonso Gonzalez (Atlas), Enrique Perez (Atlas), Rodrigo Salinas (Pachuca).