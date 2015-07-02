Hernandez has successful surgery

Mexico and Manchester striker Javier Hernandez has undergone successful surgery on a fractured collarbone that ruled him out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hernandez, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, suffered the setback during Wednesday's 0-0 friendly draw against Honduras in Houston after falling on his right shoulder when pushed by Brayan Beckeles.

Mexico's chief doctor Gerardo Aguilar later confirmed that the 27-year-old would be unavailable for the Gold Cup, which begins on July 7, and an update on his progress was issued on Thursday.

The Mexican Football Federation posted on Twitter: "Javier Hernandez's surgery was successfully concluded. The player is postoperative recovery."

The injury is particularly untimely for Hernandez as his future at Old Trafford remains shrouded in doubt.

United manager Louis van Gaal decided he was not part of his first-team plans ahead of the 2014-15 season and Hernandez failed to do enough to convince Real to push through a permanent deal.

Hernandez was thought to be attracting interest from Inter, Stoke City and even United's fierce rivals Liverpool.