Hernandez plays down Solskjaer comparisons

The 22-year-old striker, nicknamed Chicharito or Little Pea, joined United in July for a fee believed to be in the region of £7 million from his hometown club of Chivas de Guadalajara in Mexico.

Hernandez has already scored six Premier League goals for the Red Devils, nine in all competitions, in his seven starts and as many substitute appearances.

The Mexico international has also shown he is able to deputise when called upon to play in place of Dimitar Berbatov or Wayne Rooney.

And it is these attributes and Chicharito’s quick, two-footed and aerial abilities, which has led to Hernandez being likened to United legend Solskjaer.

"Of course it is flattering, because Ole is a legend at Manchester United," Hernandez told reporters.

"I'm only 10 percent of what Ole was. I need to work harder and keep improving to become like him."

Hernandez also revealed he is enjoying his time at the Old Trafford outfit and appreciates the support of the fans.

"I am enjoying my life in Manchester," Hernandez said. "My family have told me the fans have a new song about me ['Chico is the man and he scores goals from anywhere'].

“I need to listen to the song and I need to thank the guy who wrote it."

Hernandez could feature in United’s FA Cup Third Round match against Liverpool on Sunday.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj