Hernandez seals Celta switch from O'Higgins
Pedro Pablo Hernandez has penned a four-year deal at Celta Vigo after joining from O'Higgins.
The 27-year-old midfielder had been linked with a switch to Vigo for the last month and formally competed his move on Thursday.
Hernandez scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Universidad Catolica in December that saw O'Higgins crowned champions of Chile for the first time in the club's history.
After starting out at Atletico Tucuman, the Argentina-born playmaker had spells at Racing Club de Montevideo, Defensor Sporting, MLS side DC United and Argentinos Juniors.
He also made a positive impression in his only appearance for Chile to date, scoring twice against Costa Rica in January.
Hernandez will be presented at Stadium Balaidos on Friday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.