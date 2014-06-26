Hernandez seals Celta switch from O'Higgins

The 27-year-old midfielder had been linked with a switch to Vigo for the last month and formally competed his move on Thursday.

Hernandez scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Universidad Catolica in December that saw O'Higgins crowned champions of Chile for the first time in the club's history.

After starting out at Atletico Tucuman, the Argentina-born playmaker had spells at Racing Club de Montevideo, Defensor Sporting, MLS side DC United and Argentinos Juniors.

He also made a positive impression in his only appearance for Chile to date, scoring twice against Costa Rica in January.

Hernandez will be presented at Stadium Balaidos on Friday.