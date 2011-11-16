Hernandez 'still getting used' to life at United

The Mexican international joined the Red Devils from CD Guadalajara in the summer of 2010, and has quickly established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the Premier League.

But despite his instant impact, the 23-year-old says he is still in awe of his surroundings.

"It’s unbelievable," Hernandez told Manchester United's official website. "In some ways I’m still getting used to wearing this shirt and being around these incredible players, seeing my name on a Manchester United team-sheet - it’s amazing.

"Some days I wake up and I just can’t believe it. I’m living in this great country, playing for the best club in the world in the best league in the world. I’m so thankful for that."

Since arriving in Manchester, Hernandez has developed a reputation as something of a penalty-box poacher, with none of his 25 United goals to date coming from outside the penalty area.

But the Mexican insists his lack of long-range strikes isn't down to a lack of ability or will, rather that he is just following orders from his manager.

"Part of the reason I haven’t done that yet is because of the instructions I receive from Sir Alex [Ferguson]. My job is to play very high, right on the last man.

"To be honest I don’t mind how I score goals – whether or not you score from one metre or from the halfway line, it counts the same. A goal is a goal."

Hernandez has started this season as impressively as last, scoring four goals in 10 Premier League outings, a record he will look to improve when United travel to Swansea on Saturday evening.