Hernanes impressed with Inter Milan quality

Hernanes has made a positive impact in nine appearances under Walter Mazzarri, after joining from Serie A rivals Lazio in the January transfer window.

However, Inter have struggled for consistency and face a battle to secure a UEFA Europa League spot after failing to win any of their last four matches.

Inter are currently fifth in Serie A and Hernanes believes the club can finish the campaign strongly ahead of what could be a busy close-season.

"Since I've been at Inter I've seen so much quality, even from the youngsters who don't play as much," he told Italian sports show Tiki Taka.

"I've seen a team with a lot of possibilities and I'm convinced that so far I haven't been able to help out as much as I would have liked because of a few problems. But they're gone now and things will turn around.

"It's not the easiest moment right now. It happens, and it's something I've been through several times in my career.

"It's not easy, but it's nothing we can't work out.

"Everything's under control. We're ready to do well to end the season the best way we can."