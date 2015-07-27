Herrera delighted with Mexico display

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera praised his team for their performance in the 3-1 CONCACAF Gold Cup final win over Jamaica on Sunday.

Goals from Andres Guardado, Jesus Corona and Oribe Peralta lifted Mexico to their 10th CONCACAF continental title.

It was a rollercoaster tournament for Herrera's men, who failed to impress early on and needed late and controversial penalties to get to the final.

But their display in the final was enough to earn the praise of their title-winning coach.

"We had control of the game. We took advantage of the opportunities," Herrera said.

"We found the rhythm that we wanted. We won well."

Guardado took out the Golden Ball after his overall display at the Gold Cup, during which he struck six times including multiple late and crucial penalties.

Herrera was happy his players were rewarded for their hard work.

"I am happy for the performance of the boys, who put everything in for this triumph," he said.