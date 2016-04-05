Herrera excited by Rooney's imminent United return

Ander Herrera believes the return of captain Wayne Rooney will be a major boost in Manchester United's bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The England international has been out of action since February with a knee injury, but he recently revealed that he is close to making a comeback.

United are fifth and just one point adrift of rivals Manchester City with seven matches remaining, and Herrera is confident Rooney's return can bring the best out of the team's other forwards as they chase a Champions League place.

"Wayne is the top scorer for us this season and he usually is the top scorer of this club," Herrera told reporters.

"We are going to count on him hopefully for the next game, so it is better for everyone.

"I always say that when you have competition in the team it is better for everyone in the team. It is going to be better for Anthony [Martial], it is going to be better for Marcus [Rashford], it is going to be better for Jesse [Lingard] - players who can play there.

"When you see that you can lose your position, it is better. Even for me. I think I give my best when I feel that my position is not secure, so I think it is better for everyone."