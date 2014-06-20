Herrera focused on Athletic Bilbao future

The 24-year-old is among the most highly rated young midfielders in Europe and has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the past.

While those links are likely to resurface following another impressive season with Athletic, Herrera's agent Arturo Canales insists that his client is not thinking about a switch.

"There's nothing new. There have been rumours all year saying United wanted to sign him and then Jose Mourinho and Chelsea, but I haven't heard anything," he told AS.

"The focus of the player is Athletic and nothing else.

"Ander is on vacation and he only thinks about next season with Athletic, because he is very excited to play in the Champions League with this team."

Herrera underlined his intention to stay with the club last month, having played 33 times in La Liga last term as Athletic finished fourth to secure a UEFA Champions League spot.