Herrera: I was ready to celebrate

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera thought he had opened the scoring in the second half of Monday's Premier League encounter with Chelsea, only to see Thibaut Courtois pull off a miraculous save as it ended 0-0 at Old Trafford.

The Spanish midfielder did well to meet Anthony Martial's cross just yards away from the Chelsea goal, but it was not meant to be for Herrera as Courtois was equal to the task and denied him.

"I think I put my foot correctly," Herrera told MUTV.

"I was in the right position. The cross of Anthony, I think, was very good, so I didn't know if [Cesar] Azpilicueta touched the ball.

"I don't know what happened, to be honest. I was going to celebrate it and then saw the ball was not in."

Monday's result meant United failed to end their winless streak and are now eight games without a victory, but Herrera was nonetheless proud of their performance.

"We showed we were the better team but it was not enough. We cannot be happy but we can be proud of what we did today," he added.

"We have to be realistic, we have to win games but this is the way we have to play, I think.

"You can see Chelsea are a threat despite their situation. They are very, very tough and have fantastic players. I think we were the better team.

"We played with a lot of energy and passion, the way we have to play, but I cannot say too much, just talk on the pitch and make our fans proud."