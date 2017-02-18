Hertha Berlin 1 Bayern Munich 1: Lewandowski rescues champions with last kick

Robert Lewandowski spared Bayern Munich's blushes by equalising with the last kick of the game to earn a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin, but it did little to mask over a dreadful performance in the wake of their Champions League exploits.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were irresistible when they obliterated Arsenal 5-1 in Europe's elite competition on Wednesday, but they looked utterly devoid of ideas and craft before second-half substitute Lewandowski stabbed home from close range in the sixth minute of stoppage time to prevent a first Bundesliga loss since November.

Bayern were behind for much of the match and deservedly so, as Vedad Ibisevic punished poor defending to score Hertha's first goal against the Bavarians since March 2014.

The visitors looked toothless for the entirety of the first half despite dictating the tempo for much it, and half-time did not inspire a significant improvement either.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai appeared to get his tactics spot on, as the hosts not only nullified Thomas Muller in attack, but also restricted service to the German and stifled Bayern's creativity.

But the champions showed their character and spirit, as Lewandowski found the net for the 16th time this season amidst a goalmouth scramble deep into stoppage time to stun the hosts, who had seemingly done enough to wrap up a first win over the Bavarians since 2009.

What a finish! 1-1 February 18, 2017

Right from the early exchanges it was clear that Bayern were not going to have everything their own way in Berlin, with the home side looking more purposeful in attack.

Hertha's intense start brought about the first chance after seven minutes and Ibisevic should have done better, as the Bosnian met a corner at the near post and glanced a header right across the face of goal.

Bayern failed to heed that warning, though.

Ibisevic took full advantage of similarly slack marking 14 minutes later, getting in front of Mats Hummels and directing Marvin Plattenhardt's left-wing free-kick into the roof of the net.

Although Bayern controlled possession, they struggled to produce a response to going behind.

Arjen Robben did test Rune Jarstein with a right-footed 16-yard effort eight minutes before the break, but the shot never worried the goalkeeper and that was as close as they went in the first period.

Ibisevic's tormenting of Bayern continued four minutes after the restart, reaching another Plattenhardt cross at the near post and prodding the ball into the side-netting after sneaking in front of David Alaba.

Hertha looked particularly lively on the break and should have made the most of such an opportunity just before the hour mark, but Neuer pounced on Vladimir Darida's deflected 20-yard effort after Salomon Kalou broke up the left.

Ancelotti finally introduced Lewandowski for Arturo Vidal shortly after, though the Poland international struggled to have the desired effect at first.

Lewandowski's eyes lit up when presented with a free-kick right on the edge of the box 20 minutes from the end, only for the striker to slam his effort straight into the wall.

But he was on hand to break Hertha hearts in the sixth of five minutes added on, prodding in from eight yards after Thiago Alcantara's free-kick on the left caused havoc, with the referee blowing the full-time whistle straight after as the two sets of players clashed angrily.