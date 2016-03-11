Hertha Berlin 2 Schalke 0: Ibisevic and Stark see off top-four rivals

Hertha Berlin gave their Champions League qualification hopes a massive boost with a 2-0 home win over top-four rivals Schalke on Friday.

The two sides remain in third and fourth position in the Bundesliga, but Hertha now enjoy a four-point cushion over Andre Breitenreiter's side after a goal in each half sealed victory.

Vedad Ibisevic opened the scoring for the home side three minutes before the break, firing home after Salomon Kalou's pass and a clever lay-off from Genki Haraguchi had created the opportunity.

Schalke should have drawn level in the second half, but defender Dennis Aogo dragged a shot wide from Younes Belhanda's throughball.

Hertha made sure of the points on 65 minutes when Niklas Stark's glancing header diverted Vladimir Darida's corner past Ralf Fahrmann.

Schalke could now be surpassed by Mainz and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League spots this weekend depending on their results against Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.