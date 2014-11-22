Hertha prepared for Kalou absence

The former Chelsea man arrived in the German capital in August and has been impressive so far, scoring four times in nine Bundesliga appearances.

However, having helped the Ivory Coast into the finals of the African showpiece in recent weeks, Hertha will be without the 29-year-old during their mid-season break and in the early fixtures of 2015.

With Kalou likely to make his return to action in late January or early February, Luhukay feels his squad has sufficient depth to cope with his absence.

"[The Africa Cup of Nations] was factored into his commitment," he told Kicker.

"We not only have Salomon, but also alternatives in Julian Schieber and Sandro Wagner.

"We need a good, strong Salomon and I hope that he can focus 100 per cent on Hertha now."