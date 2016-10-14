He's back! Messi to make Barcelona comeback against Deportivo

Lionel Messi is ready to make his comeback from injury against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has said.

The Argentina star has been sidelined since picking up a groin strain in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on September 21.

Messi resumed team training this week, along with France international Samuel Umtiti, and Luis Enrique hopes to have both available for selection for Deportivo's visit to Camp Nou.

"In principle, we're getting back Samuel Umtiti and Leo. Messi's been back with the group since Wednesday and looks good," he said on Friday.

"You need minutes to get in shape and I'll speak to him about tomorrow, but in principle, he's ready, as is Samuel."

Barca head into the match with 13 points from their first seven games, two behind LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Luis Enrique is also confident Luis Suarez will be fit for the match, despite the striker playing the full 90 minutes in each of Uruguay's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Colombia during the international break.

"Luis Suarez is available like everyone, and he hasn't told me he is tired," he said. "The players who travelled overseas have had fewer days to recover, but they're fit."