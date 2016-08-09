Heskey urges Liverpool to unearth Suarez replacement

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey feels the club have not managed to replace Luis Suarez following the Uruguay international's departure to Barcelona in 2014.

Liverpool have brought in the likes of Mario Balotelli, Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino to try and strengthen their attack over the past two seasons, but only the Brazilian has proved to be something of a valuable addition.

Heskey feels not even Firmino is close to the level of Suarez, though, and has urged Jurgen Klopp to keep looking for an attacker with a similar "animal instinct".

"I think Liverpool have enough options, but there is always room for more," Heskey told Omnisport.

"Especially someone who's direct, who knows how to run with the ball, who creates stuff on his own. A bit similar to what [Daniel] Sturridge is.

"When you lose someone like Suarez, you are always trying to replace him, always trying to pick someone and find someone who can replace him.

"But I don't think Suarez can be replaced because he's got that animal instinct to take a game by the scruff of its neck, and create something by himself, get angry with himself, and next minute he's scored a goal from out of nowhere.

"We've struggled to find someone who has that same instinct and that is what the manager has got to find."

The 2016-17 campaign will be Klopp's first full season in charge of Liverpool after replacing Brendan Rodgers last year and Heskey feels the campaign will be hugely important for the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

"He [Klopp] seems like he kicks every ball with every player. It shows on the pitch because everyone is at it," Heskey added.

"We'll see the best of him this season because he brought in more players after looking where he can improve. He sees the team now. He sees where the weaknesses and strengths are and he's trying to improve on that.

"So this season is very important for him to show his true self."