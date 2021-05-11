Hibernian boss Jack Ross wants third place for prestige rather than money

Hibernian boss Jack Ross insists clinching third place is more about kudos than cash.

The Easter Road outfit are looking to nail down the unofficial ‘best of the rest’ title and finish immediately behind the Old Firm for the first time since 2005.

Victory over fourth-placed Aberdeen in Wednesday’s penultimate Premiership clash will cap off an impressive first full campaign under Ross – which still has the potential for a silver lining too in the shape of the Scottish Cup.

Securing third spot would also bring with it a £2million windfall – £200,000 more than the prize money sum on offer for finishing fourth.

That extra financial boost would be a welcome boon for a club hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

But Ross is more interested in sporting prestige than the state of Hibs’ balance sheet.

He said: “While as a manager I acknowledge the benefits for the club from the revenue perspective, it’s always been about the achievement side of things.

“We’re looking to finish in a position in the league that the club hasn’t done for 15 or so years.

“It’s a position we want to consistently challenge to be in and achieve.

“Hopefully it’s indicative of the steps forward this squad has made over the course of the season.

“But it’s big for us. We want to confirm our position. We’ve had to fight and work hard to put ourselves in third place and now we’re this close to it we don’t want that opportunity to slip by.”