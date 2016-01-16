Hiddink: Late Terry equaliser in six-goal thriller was offside

Guus Hiddink admitted John Terry's 98th-minute goal as Chelsea salvaged a 3-3 draw with Everton was scored from an offside position.

After coming from 2-0 down to level the game, the defending Premier League champions looked set for defeat when Ramiro Funes Mori put Roberto Martinez's side back in change in the final minute of normal time.

However, with the game beyond the allotted seven additional minutes, Terry flicked Oscar's header beyond Tim Howard to ensure the spoils were shared at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Hiddink did not deny his side were lucky the goal stood, but felt they deserved the point for their character.

"I won't deny it and say I didn't see the goal. It was offside, but it was technically the perfect finish," Hiddink said on Sky Sports.

"We sent our two centre-backs up top – it was all or nothing. In the end it paid off and we deserved it.

"We [coaches] try to be calm and try to make decisions and have some influence on the game, which is not always easy.

"We will closely look at the good things but also the errors we made. But we'll let everyone enjoy it for now."