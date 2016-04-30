Hiddink: Leicester will not disappear

Interim Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink does not think Leicester City will prove a one-season wonder.

Chelsea's reign as Premier League champions could end as early as Sunday, should Leicester clinch the 2015-16 title with a win at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Should that happen, it would confirm one of the worst title defences in history with Chelsea sitting in ninth place - some 29 points off Leicester at the top of the Premier League table.

Leicester are seven points ahead of Tottenham, who Chelsea play on Monday and could end their title hopes even if Claudio Ranieri's men do not win against United.

But whatever happens, Hiddink does not expect Leicester to disappear overnight.

"They were fearless to go for the title. That's admirable," Hiddink added.

"If they stay fearless, they will knock on the door [next season]."