Hiddink looking to build on victory over Spain
Guus Hiddink hopes Tuesday's friendly win over Spain can help boost Netherlands' Euro 2016 qualifying campaign later this year.
The 68-year-old has not endured the best start to his second spell in charge of the national team, with just two wins prior to the 2-0 triumph over the European champions.
It is in their competitive matches that Netherlands have suffered most with disappointing defeats to Czech Republic and Iceland in Group A of qualifying, but Hiddink hopes they can claw their way back.
"This gives a lot of confidence for the team," he said. "We have to consider this game as a good start towards the next qualifier in June.
"We wanted to win this game, I am just very [happy] and particularly with the first half when I saw a team play the way I want to play football."
Netherlands' next qualifier sees them face Latvia in Riga on June 12.
