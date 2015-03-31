Trending

Hiddink looking to build on victory over Spain

Guus Hiddink hopes Tuesday's friendly win over Spain can help boost Netherlands' Euro 2016 qualifying campaign later this year.

The 68-year-old has not endured the best start to his second spell in charge of the national team, with just two wins prior to the 2-0 triumph over the European champions.

It is in their competitive matches that Netherlands have suffered most with disappointing defeats to Czech Republic and Iceland in Group A of qualifying, but Hiddink hopes they can claw their way back.

"This gives a lot of confidence for the team," he said. "We have to consider this game as a good start towards the next qualifier in June.

"We wanted to win this game, I am just very [happy] and particularly with the first half when I saw a team play the way I want to play football."

Netherlands' next qualifier sees them face Latvia in Riga on June 12.