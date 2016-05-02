Hiddink: Title pressure could get to Tottenham

Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink has questioned Tottenham's ability to cope with the pressure of playing for the Premier League title.

Second-placed Spurs are trailing Leicester City by eight points and anything but a win over Hiddink's side at Stamford Bridge on Monday would see the Foxes crowned champions.

And Hiddink said: "Tottenham are now experiencing what it's like to be at the top.

"I'm not too much into statistics, but I think it's the first time in their history that they are competing for the title.

"Some players might get nervous a bit and start underperforming. Leicester are fearless, but the Tottenham players might be affected by the pressure of challenging for the title."

On Monday's game, Hiddink added: "We should not make too much of it. It is just a game against Tottenham for us.

"Of course, we really want to win it and then we have big games against Sunderland and Leicester.

"But we have the same attitude regardless of whether it's Tottenham or another opponent."