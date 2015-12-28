Hiddink worried by Chelsea's lowly league position

Guus Hiddink conceded he is worried about Chelsea's league position, but takes solace in his players' confidence and ambition following Monday's 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

Hiddink took charge until the end of the season following the exit of Jose Mourinho - who departed on December 17 with Chelsea just a point above the relegation zone in 16th.

The defending Premier League champions started life after Mourinho with a 3-1 win over Sunderland, with Hiddink then overseeing a 2-2 draw with Watford prior to the stalemate at Old Trafford.

That sequence of results has left Chelsea still only three points above the bottom three.

And, speaking at his post-match media conference, Hiddink said: "Of course I am worried but I would be more worried if there was no confidence or ambition."

Minus the services of suspended striker Diego Costa as well as Loic Remy and Radamel Falcao, Chelsea found it difficult to create chances.

Nemanja Matic blazed over when put through on goal by Pedro in the second half, but, despite that missed opportunity, Hiddink was satisfied with the performance.

"[I am] happy with a point because it was in difficult circumstances for us because we had a lack of striking people," he told BT Sport.

"We would have liked to score but in general - due to the circumstances - I'm happy with the performance."

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois echoed Hiddink's sentiments and is confident the London club will move further clear of the drop zone.

The Belgium international said: "From the start they [United] put high pressure on us. Without a striker, it wasn't easy for us to find depth but we had chances and [United goalkeeper] David [de Gea] played well. The team showed progression, which was good.

"You cannot think it's not possible to get relegated, but we look forward, and we think that soon we will get the winning flow."