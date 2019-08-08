High-profile moves on the eve of the summer transfer deadline

With the hours ticking down for English clubs to sign players, many are busy trying to get last-minute deals done.

Here, PA wraps up the best of the transfers that have been done on the eve of the window closing.

Joao Cancelo

“City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here…"— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 7, 2019

Manchester City have completed the signing of the Portugal right-back from Juventus, with Brazil full-back Danilo heading in the other direction.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, while Danilo has agreed a five-year contract in Italy.

While partly a swap involving Danilo, figures released by Juventus indicate that the Italian club have also received 28.6million euros (£26.4m) to complete the deal.

Djibril Sidibe

🤩 | "#EFC are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage." – @DjibrilSidibeS3— Everton (@Everton) August 7, 2019

Everton have signed the World Cup winner from Monaco on a season-long loan deal.

Sidibe becomes the sixth new arrival at Goodison Park this summer after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

The 27-year-old right-back was an integral part of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning team in 2016-17. During his time at the club he contributed directly to 27 goals – scoring six – in 114 games.

Victor Camarasa

Victor Camarasa played in the Premier League last season with Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Crystal Palace have signed the Spanish midfielder on loan from LaLiga club Real Betis.

The 25-year-old will spend the season at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles then having the option to buy him next summer.

Camarasa has Premier League experience having spent last season on loan at Cardiff, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 33 matches for the Bluebirds.

James McCarthy

James McCarthy has swapped Goodison Park for Selhurst Park (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Palace have also signed James McCarthy from Everton on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old midfielder becomes the fifth new signing made by boss Roy Hodgson over the summer.

Danny Welbeck

All the details as @DannyWelbeck becomes our latest summer signing 🙌— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 7, 2019

Watford have signed Welbeck on a free transfer. The striker has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season, but he has now signed at Vicarage Road.

The 28-year-old, who has won 42 caps for England, has seen his career ravaged by injury, but he is fit again after breaking his ankle playing for the Gunners before Christmas.

Ibrahim Amadou

A M A D O U2️⃣4️⃣— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 7, 2019

Norwich signed the Frenchman from Sevilla on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next year.

Amadou, 26, becomes the Premier League newcomers’ fifth recruit of the summer after the loans of Patrick Roberts and Ralf Fahrmann and the permanent transfers of Josip Drmic and Sam Byram.

Carl Jenkinson

Carl Jenkinson has left Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

The 27-year-old defender has joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal on a permanent deal. Jenkinson, a one-cap England international, has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Jenkinson came through the ranks at Charlton before joining the Gunners for £1million in July 2011.

Nathaniel Phillips

Nathaniel Phillips has today signed a new long-term contract with #LFC and immediately joined @VfB on a season’s loan.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 7, 2019

The 22-year-old defender has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool and immediately joined German second division side Stuttgart on a season-long loan.

He has not yet made a senior competitive appearance for the Reds but was part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.