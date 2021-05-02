Highlights: Bloem Celtic deny Chiefs maximum points
Kaizer Chiefs were forced to settle for a point after Bloemfontein Celtic came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Happy Mashiane opened the scoring for Amakhosi before Erick Mathoho doubled their lead but Siwelele fought back and scored twice through Neo Maema and Victor Letsoalo to earn a draw at home.
The result sees Chiefs remain ninth in the DStv Premiership standings with 29 points, while Celtic are placed 11th with 27 points.
WATCH: Bloemfontein Celtic 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.