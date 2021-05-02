Highlights: Bloem Celtic deny Chiefs maximum points

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to settle for a point after Bloemfontein Celtic came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Happy Mashiane opened the scoring for Amakhosi before Erick Mathoho doubled their lead but Siwelele fought back and scored twice through Neo Maema and Victor Letsoalo to earn a draw at home.

The result sees Chiefs remain ninth in the DStv Premiership standings with 29 points, while Celtic are placed 11th with 27 points.

WATCH: Bloemfontein Celtic 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs