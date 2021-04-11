Highlights: Chiefs book quarter-final spot

Kaizer Chiefs joined Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals after playing out to a 2-2 draw with Horoya AC in a Group C match on Saturday.

Goals from Daniel Cardoso and Khama Billiat earned Amakhosi a point against Horoya, who found the net through Yakhouba Barry and Sekou Camara at Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry.

The result saw Chiefs advance to the quarter-finals of the continental competition after finishing second on the Group C standings.

WATCH: Horoya AC 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs