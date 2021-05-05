Highlights: Late penlaty hands TTM vital win over Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs suffered their ninth loss of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday in the DStv Premiership.

Chiefs were dealt a blow in the closing stages of the first half as Njabulo Blom was sent off before Thabo Rakahle fired in a volley three minutes before the break.

Chiefs looked to get back into the game in the second half, managing to do just that as Lebognang Manyama hit the back of the TTM net with 66 minutes gone.

The Soweto giants then looked to hold on for a point but, in stoppage time, disaster struck as TTM were awarded a penalty. Thabo Mnyamane stepped up and rifled the ball into the back of the net to hand his side the three points.

