Highlights: Pirates edge Baroka to go third

Orlando Pirates came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Baroka FC in the DStv Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.

The win took the Buccaneers up to third place on the league standings, while Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele dropped down to 10th place with a game left for both teams during the current campaign.

WATCH: Baroka 1-2 Orlando Pirates