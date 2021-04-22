Highlights: Pirates held by ES Setif in Caf Confed Cup

Orlando Pirates remain in control of group A in the CAF Confederation Cup as they top the group after five games despite being held to a 0-0 draw by ES Setif on Wednesday afternoon.

Pirates were certainly the more adventurous team on the day as they went in search of the opener from the onset with Deon Hotto going close.

The Tshegofatso Mabasa and Vincent Pule had their chances but the Sea Robbers still could not put the ball in the back of the net against a well drilled Setif side.

In the end both teams were forced to settle for a draw.

Watch the highlights here: