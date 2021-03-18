Highlights: Pirates leave it late to beat Enyimba in Caf Confed Cup

A late Tshegofatso Mabasa goal handed Orlando Pirates a 2-1 win over Enyimba on Wednesday evening. Catch the highlights as the Bucs went to the top of Group A in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Pirates took the lead through an audacious backheel shot from Deon Hotto, but that strike was cancelled out just before the break as the Nigerians equalised from the spot.

A tight second half transpired as it looked as if the game was destined for a draw until Mabasa popped up in the 88th minute to head home then winner.

Watch the highlights here: