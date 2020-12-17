Highlights: Pirates snatch late win against Chippa

Orlando Pirates climbed to third place with a win over Chippa United, while Golden Arrows beat AmaZulu to extend their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership.

Orlando Pirates 1-0 Chippa United

A late goal from Fortune Makaringe earned Orlando Pirates a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Chippa United side at the Orlando Stadium to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

The victory which sees the Buccaneers move up to third place on the log, four points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while the Chilli Boys are 14th after suffering their fourth defeat from seven games.

AmaZulu 0-2 Golden Arrows

Lamontville Golden Arrows stretched their unbeaten run to seven games after securing a 2-0 win over AmaZulu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The victory in the KwaZulu-Natal derby took Abafana Bes'thende up to sixth spot in the league standings, while Usuthu remained 11th on the log.

Black Leopards 1-1 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

The draw saw Vhadau Vha Damani climb up to the eighth spot on the league standings, while Lidoda Duvha also moved up to 14th place.