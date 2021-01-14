Highlights: Pirates thrash TTM, Chiefs narrowly beat AmaZulu

Watch the highlights from Wednesday’s DSTV Premiership action which saw both Soweto giants picking up vital victories as Kaizer Chiefs finally snapped their winless run in the league.

Chiefs picked up their second win of the season with a narrow 1-0 win over Ushutu. Gavin Hunt had the returning Samir Nurkovic to thanks as the Serbian struck early on in the encounter to guide Amakhosi to a vital three points.

Orlando Pirates were at their scintillating best on Wednesday as they tore apart Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila beating the newly promoted side 3-0 on the night.

