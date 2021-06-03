Highlights: Shalulile brace fires Sundowns past Celtic

A brace from Peter Shalulile guided Mamelodi Sundowns a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The result saw the Brazilians sets a new PSL record as they became the only team to go unbeaten away from home in a league season as they further stretched their lead at the top of the table to 11 points over second placed AmaZulu.

WATCH: Bloemfontein Celtic 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns