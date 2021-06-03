Highlights: Shalulile brace fires Sundowns past Celtic
A brace from Peter Shalulile guided Mamelodi Sundowns a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
The result saw the Brazilians sets a new PSL record as they became the only team to go unbeaten away from home in a league season as they further stretched their lead at the top of the table to 11 points over second placed AmaZulu.
WATCH: Bloemfontein Celtic 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.