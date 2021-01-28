Highlights: Sundowns snatch dramatic late victory, Pirates, Chiefs held to draws

Catch all the highlights from the mid-week action in the DStv Premiership as a 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a stoppage- time win over Black Leopards, while Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were held to draws ahead of this weekend’s Soweto Derby.

Sundowns 2-1 Black Leopards

A brace from Peter Shalulile fired Sundowns to a big three points on Wednesday afternoon. The Brazilians had to come from behind after Ovidy Karuru put Leopards ahead.

The defending champs were back in it when Shalulile equalised in the 66th minute, but just three minutes later things were made tougher for them as Mathobi Mvala received his marching orders.

Downs, though, never gave up and with time almost up, Shaluile grabbed a dramatic winner.

Watch the full highlights:

Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Baroka

Chiefs were hoping to pick up a fourth win in a row, but were pegged back as some sloppy defending allowed Baroka’s Thamasanqa Masiya in to open the score.

Gavin Hunt’s men fought back and eventually claimed a leveller when Goodman Mosele turned the ball into his own net following a dangerous Reeve Frosler cross.

The Glamour Boys, despite their best efforts, failed to find the winner and were forced to settle for a point.

Watch the full highlights:

Orlando Pirates 1-1 TS Galaxy

Pirates got off to the perfect start against the Rockets as Bongani Sam fired them into the lead after just 11 minutes.

However, just nine minutes later and the scores were level as Masilake Phohlongo found the back of their net.

Despite dominating possession, territory and efforts on goal, the Sea Robbers couldn’t find the all-important winner.

Watch the full highlights: